Cyclists chewed through mud, guts and rubber all along the trail of the third annual Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder. Around 65 riders participated, ages 8 to 80 in races ranging from 16 to 120 miles.

Starting and ending at Pal’s Brewing Company, cyclists either did a small loop south of North Plate, or for the braver cyclists, meandered all the way through the canyons south of Maxwell.

To give a sense of scale of how long 120 miles is, “if you went south (from North Platte) you’d end up past Oberlin, Kansas,” Travi Rambali said.

Rambali and her team of friends, Erica Landry and Erin Gerih elected to do the 75 mile race, which is still long and challenging.

“Right now we’re training for the Tour De Nebraska so we’re biking a lot, as much as I can,” Gerih said. That’s a five day, 300-plus-mile trip in eastern Nebraska.

Gerih said she has been cycling for 15 years. She likes it because she gets to see the country.

“As my husband says, (cycling) burns off the crazy, I get in my head … It helps the mental aspect of a busy day in a medical facility.”

Joel Kinney said he had a special adventure. His GPS malfunctioned and directed him out of the way.

“I went through the Nebraska Game and Parks Wildlife Management Area,” he said. “It was an adventure. I made it! I remember them saying, ‘oh you’re going to have to open up a gate,’ so I get to this gate and then they actually pinned the gate wires shut. So I had to crawl over the gate.”

He said he ended up going through some real rugged trails and wondering why race officials picked this part for the route. It was only when he made a pit stop at water and snack checkpoint did he realize his mistake.

Randall Smith of Whitetail Cycle Sport helped run checkpoints at the Gravel Grinder. He said he loves cycling events and won’t stop until he’s 90 and can’t ride anymore.

“This is like a grassroots race, we don’t have the big banners and all the film crews and all the crazy stuff that’s out there now. This is grass roots, old school, everybody hanging out. I mean they started at a microbrewery and finish at a microbrewery.”

Smith said bike races like this can’t compete with eastern biking events in terms of size and volunteers, but they more than make up for that in the fact those races don’t nearly have as nice scenery and course variety as west central Nebraska has to offer. He recalls when he participated in past races and enjoyed times when participants and friends would make a day out of cycling, occasionally stopping to get a drink of water, grab a snack and chat.

He remembered participating in the Gravel Worlds at Lincoln in 2011 when only about 40 people showed. Now, he said, there’s over 1,000. He found it interesting how things change like that, and the size of the Gravel Worlds has lost a little bit of that “grassroots” feel to him, though it’s not all completely bad when that happens.

“This race will be that big someday," he said. "It will be. But it’s about the terrain and the people. When people are riding this race, especially the newbies or let’s say someone that travels, like (from) Michigan that comes down to ride this race; People will literally travel eight states to ride 75 miles in the middle of nowhere just because of what it’s like.”

Smith said there’s a critical mass races like these reach, and when they do, it balloons and brings in people from all over the nation and world.