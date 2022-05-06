D.A.R.E. program celebrates 2022 graduates with activities day at North Platte Rec Center

The D.A.R.E. program’s initial agenda in 1983 was for law enforcement officers to educate youth about the dangers of drug, alcohol and tobacco use.

The scope has expanded since then.

“The old D.A.R.E. program was more the ‘Say No to Drugs and Alcohol,’” said North Platte Investigator Matt Elder. “We still incorporate that but its more of a shift now to (students) making safe and responsible choices.

“We talk a lot about making choices and the consequences of those decisions, which can be good or bad,” Elder said. “We are just trying to give (the students) the tools to make those choices so they can live a safe and healthy life.”

Roughly 350 fifth and some sixth graders celebrated their graduation from the program on Friday with a D.A.R.E. Day at the North Platte Recreation Center.

The students saw demonstrations from law enforcement and first responder agencies in the area and had an opportunity to work a fire hose.

Elder or Officer Jeremiah Johnson meets with students once a week for 45 minutes to an hour during the 10-week program, either in the fall or winter semester.

To graduate from the program, students had to participate in the class sessions, complete projects in a workbook and also write a short essay about what they learned.

“We just ask them to write three paragraphs,” Elder said. “They can write about whatever we talked about in D.A.R.E. They can go through their workbook and write out just facts or they can put in a personal story.

“Some kids write the three-paragraph minimum and some write two or three pages.”

Cougar Wilcox, a fifth-grader from Washington Elementary in North Platte, learned Friday his work was the top essay.

“It doesn’t mean a win to me,” Wilcox said. “Everybody won. They did their essay and everybody’s was good.”

And the subject of his essay?

“It was about how D.A.R.E. was important and how it helped me,” Wilcox said. “How each lesson was important to me.”

Elder shares that sentiment.

“D.A.R.E. is one of the favorite things about my job right now,” he said. “You interact with kids in a different way. Sometimes police officers and kids don’t have the best of relationships.

“But being in that environment, I kind of get to be a kid again for a couple hours a week,” Elder said. “If I can impact one kids, I’ve done my job. Hopefully it’s more than that.”

