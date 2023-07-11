A shoe drive fundraiser hosted by the D&N Event Center in North Platte will raise funds for CYS Youth Sports Leagues.

The D&N announced in a press release on Monday that it will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit CYS Youth Sports Leagues.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at multiple drop-off locations in town, request porch pickup or during a community drive-by day Aug. 12 from 2-4 p.m. in the D & N parking lot at 501 E. Walker Road.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Amy Parker, D&N grant/media manager. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for CYS, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Drop off locations include: Flower Market, Brown’s Shoe Fit, RX Express, Dayspring Bank, Dave’s Place, Kubota and Coors Distributing. Porch pickup requests can be made by text only to 308-520-5201 with address and to schedule pickup time.