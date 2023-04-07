North Platte Public Transit will sponsor daily special events starting Sunday to mark the 2023 Nebraska Public Transit Week.

The event “is a celebration and promotion of public transit across Nebraska,” city officials said in a press release Friday.

The city-operated bus system “provides a connection to medical care, education, jobs, shopping and mobility” for residents of North Platte and the surrounding area, it added.

Bus drivers will give away promotional items to passengers throughout the week. Riders also are encouraged to take part in the following events:

Sunday: Submit a selfie or scenery photo to the City of North Platte Public Transit Facebook page.

To schedule a ride, call 308-532-1370. For information, call 308-535-8562.