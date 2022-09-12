Daniel Neff opens consolidated Capones restaurant on Halligan Drive

Entrepreneur Daniel Neff of North Platte cut the ribbon on his new restaurant, Capones, on Monday morning.

The establishment is located at 2520 Halligan Drive, across the street from his Peg Leg Brewing Company. The grand opening took place on Sept. 5 and is a continuation of the commitment Neff has to the North Platte business community.

Neff said his business journey began when Donna Cross, then-owner of Donna’s Kitchen, called and gave him an opportunity to purchase her business. He first opened the Lincoln Highway Diner on the corner of Rodeo Road and Willow Street in 2011 and then followed that up with opening the airport restaurant location a year later.

Neff has closed the other two locations, which has greatly reduced his travel time between businesses.

“The main reason was to kind of keep myself at one place.” Neff said. “I wasn’t quite certain what the situation at the airport would be moving forward and I wanted to position myself kind of ahead of the game there in case they just decided to do away with the restaurant, which kind of was the impression I got.”

The idea for Capones was to reduce the workload of running three independent businesses.

“I just decided to consolidate into one, which is across the street from the Peg Leg Brewery,” Neff said.

Neff said the learning curve has been greater than expected since opening Capones, but he and his staff are working hard to bring things up to speed.

“Things are good,” Neff said. “It’s been chaos, but it’s been a good chaos. It’s been pretty much a full house ever since we opened.”

His staff from the other two locations all transferred to the new restaurant.

“I was able to retain all the staff, which was great,” Neff said. “We’re doing a lot more volume than we ever did before. It’s been more than anticipated, but everybody’s hanging in there. It’s been lots of days and long hours. “

The majority of the menu is the same, Neff said, and learning the new equipment, training staff and getting acclimated to this place will take a little time.

“But everybody’s been positive about it,” he said.

A lot of business has come off Interstate 80 and Neff is excited about the possibilities.

“That happens mostly in the evenings,” Neff said. “In the mornings, the hotels do their complimentary breakfasts, but in the evening half our business has been interstate traffic.”

The patrons who have supported his other two locations are beginning to make the adjustment, Neff said.

“They have been coming out here and they’ve been letting me know about how much they miss the north side location,” Neff said. “I get that.”

He said he is hoping to either lease or sell the Lincoln Highway Diner location and keep it a restaurant.

“More than anything, I want to say thank you to everybody from financing to construction, my staff and especially the patrons of North Platte that have been loyal,” Neff said. “Special thanks go to everyone who came in and have been patient this last week and have been kind and understanding."

Capones is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will also offer a full service bar with 14 tap heads.

“With the brewery across the street, we carry six of those beers,” Neff said. “We carry Pal’s beer; we carry Kinkaider’s out of Broken Bow. Our well spirits are Brickway out of Omaha and we’ve received a lot of great feedback with the Brickway brand.”