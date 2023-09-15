A former North Platte High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student was charged Friday with tampering with a witness.

David D. Cooper, 48, appeared Friday morning in Lincoln County Court on the additional felony charge. County Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick imposed bail of $25,000, of which he must pay 10% to be freed. She restated to Cooper that he needs to have no contact, indirect or direct, with the alleged victim in the sex abuse case.

Cooper was a math teacher at NPHS. He had been a speech and one-act coach plays at NPHS until he was relieved of those duties in December 2021. Near the end of February this year, school administrative staff reported what they believed was inappropriate behavior from Cooper toward a student.

He was arrested later that week and charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and one count of third degree abuse by a school employee.

According to the North Platte Police Department, police recently began investigating after receiving information that Cooper was in contact with the victim, a violation of his bond conditions. Police conducted electronic and physical surveillance of Cooper.

Police investigators say they saw him entering a storage unit in a facility near Fourth Street and McCabe Avenue on Thursday. Shortly after, the teen he is accused of abusing entered the same unit.

Investigators knocked on the storage unit door and made contact with both individuals. Police took him into custody and lodged him in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

On Thursday, Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz filed a bond revocation request in Cooper’s pending sexual abuse case in District Court.

Court notes regarding the bond revocation say Cooper and the girl had been exchanging letters as well as contacting each other on social media some time after his release from jail.

Court documents allege the abuse occurred between Nov. 7, 2022, and Feb. 22 when he was teaching at North Platte High School.