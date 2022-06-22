David Dorsey, Yelena Khanevskaya win top awards at Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show

The Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art show awarded its winners on Tuesday evening with David Dorsey winning the People’s Choice and Yelena Khanevskaya the Best of Show.

The exhibit will be on display at the Prairie Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through June 30.

Results:

» People’s Choice: “Ready to Ride” by David Dorsey.

» Best of Show: “Morning Snuggles” by Yelena Khanevskaya.

» 2-D Western: 1, “You can lead them to water” by David Dorsey. 2, “Gering Nebraska Cowboy” by Taylor Majerus.

» 2-D wildlife: 1, “Morning Snuggles” by Yelena Khanevskaya. 2, “Hide and Horns” by David Dorsey. 3. “Plum Thicket Thunder” by Brent Hoover.

» 2-D landscape: 1, “Summer” by Roberta Barnes. 2, “Silent” by Jerry Ulrich. 3, “Platte River Majesty” by Linda Lacy.

» Photography Western: 1, “The Old Timer” by Brandy Jamerman. 2, “Chism” by Brandy Jamerman. 3, “Mateo’s First Branding” by Brenda Conell.

» Photography wildlife: 1. “An evening in Katmai” by Rachel Reeves, 2. “The Ursurper” by Rachel Reeves, 3. “Shake it off” by Rachel Reeves .

» Photography landscape: 1, “Arrowhead Mountain” by Rachel Reeves. 2, “Placid Platte Sunset” by Terry Kingston. 3, “Lonely Tree Highway” by Terry Kingston.

» 3-D: 1, “Indian Totem” by Sue Perez, 2, “The Chief” by Tara Lienemann. 3, “Eagle Shield” by Jay Lewis.

Honorable Mentions:

1. “Dying for a Drink” by (3D) Sue Perez.

2. “Flint Knife” by (3D) Darrell Hartman.

3. “Crazy Horse” by (3D) Jay Lewis.

4. “Stand on Rock” by (3D) Jay Lewis.

5. “Score” by (photo) Jim Dodds.

6. “Big Bad Mamas” by (Photo) Brandy Jamerman.

7. “Standing Guard” by (Photo) Terry Kingston.

8. “Time For Me To Fly” by (Photo) Terry Kingston.

9. “Lilly Pond” by (Landscape) Sue Perez.

10. “Rock Post/Sunflowers” by (Landscape) Maggie Evans.

11. “Desert in Pastel” by (Landscape) Maggie Evans.

12. “Spring in Banner County” by (Landscape) Yelena Khanevskaya.

13. “Mountain Joy” by (Landscape) Jerry J. Ulrich.

14. “Hills of Gold” by (Landscape) Jerry J. Ulrich.

15. “She Observes the Tribe” by (Western) Sue Perez.

16. “When Horse Whispering Gets Loud” by (Western) Cecilia Wonch.

17. “Indian on Horseback” by (Western) Mike Hind.

18. “Ready to Ride” by (Western) David Dorsey.

19. “Cowgirl in Blue” by (Western) David Dorsey.

20. “Summer Sip” by (Western) Jess Hill.

21. “Kenny Rogers” by (Western) Maggie Evans.

22. “Adrenaline” by (Wildlife) Taylor Majerus.

23. “Wolf Trapper” by (Wildlife) Sue Perez.

24. “Sentinel” by (Wildlife) Tim O’Neill.

25. “Peeping Out” by (Wildlife) Brent Hoover.