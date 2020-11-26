Deborah’s Legacy lifts women above abuse, homelessness and addiction

“She didn’t have her voice when she first came (to the house) and she found it while she was here,” said Legacy co-founder Jill Vaughn. “She was reaching out for the people in front of her before and now she’s reaching back to the people who are following her. That’s pretty powerful.”

Owen is one of 39 residents who have stayed at the Legacy house — in the 700 block of North Poplar Street in North Platte — since its inception in 2013. She is also among many women who have received assistance from the faith-based program either through residency, classes and programs. referrals to other agencies or just through the social and spiritual support system they offer.

Owen and Huebner both have backgrounds in social service and counseling, and the friends and running partners founded the program to address a need in the community to assist women who were dealing with addition, crisis living and/or homelessness.

Deborah’s Legacy was also patterned after the Thistle Farms women’s residency house in Nashville, Tennessee.

The North Platte program is named after Huebner’s sister, who dealt with homelessness and addiction before she died at the age of 53.

“She could have used a facility like this,” Huebner said.