Deborah's Legacy receives $15,000 FNBO Impact Grant

OMAHA — Deborah's Legacy of North Platte is the recipient of a $15,000 Impact Grant through the First National Bank of Omaha.

The funds will go to support Deborah’s Legacy residential program along with educational opportunities, social enterprise skill development and support services for women healing from addiction, homelessness and surrounding issues, the bank said in a press release.

FNBO awarded $830,000 in Impact Grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming and Texas, according to Spencer Danner, vice president of corporate social responsibility. The grants support programs dedicated to education and workforce development.

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core," Danner said. "FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities, and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success. Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”

Grants for education and workforce development will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy, and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

FNBO awarded $525,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, go to fnbo.com/impact.