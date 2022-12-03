 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deborah's Legacy receives $15,000 FNBO Impact Grant

  • 0

OMAHA — Deborah's Legacy of North Platte is the recipient of a $15,000 Impact Grant through the First National Bank of Omaha.

The funds will go to support Deborah’s Legacy residential program along with educational opportunities, social enterprise skill development and support services for women healing from addiction, homelessness and surrounding issues, the bank said in a press release.

FNBO awarded $830,000 in Impact Grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming and Texas, according to Spencer Danner, vice president of corporate social responsibility. The grants support programs dedicated to education and workforce development.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core," Danner said. "FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities, and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success. Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”

People are also reading…

Grants for education and workforce development will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy, and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

FNBO awarded $525,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa.

For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, go to fnbo.com/impact.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News