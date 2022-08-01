Defense rests without calling murder defendant German to testify

IMPERIAL — The defense rested its case in the Kevin S. German murder trial late Monday morning without calling German to the stand.

Closing arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Chase County District Court with the jury expected to receive instructions later in the day.

German, 26, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a 2014 Chase County High School graduate, is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping of Annika Swanson, 22.

Her body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam in a rural area near Imperial.

German is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding Eve Ambrosek captive for three days.

Before resting, the defense called two witnesses and also showed the jury a roughly 90-minute video of the deposition of Dr. Michael Kosnett of Denver, which was recorded in June.

Kosnett, who specializes in toxicology and occupational medicine, stated that he did not believe that the methanol levels in Swanson's system contributed to her death.

Kosnett said that while the 170 milligrams per deciliter of methanol — an ingredient in windshield wiper fluid among other products — was an elevated level, it's not what is toxic to a person. The concern is the metabolism into formic acid that results in poisoning.

He said Swanson's level of 6.6 nanograms per milliliter of formic acid was at about the middle of the normal range that is naturally found in a human body. He concluded that methanol ingestion could not be considered as a contributor to Swanson's death "within a reasonable medical certainty."

Kosnett said that there is a latent period of 12 to 24 hours for methanol to be converted into formic acid, and that Swanson died before that happened.

Douglas Warner, a special prosecutor from the state attorney general’s office, asked Kosnett in the deposition if the methanol level in Swanson's system, if allowed to metabolize into formic acid, could have been fatal.

"It's possible," Kosnett said.

Kosnett's deposition contradicted the opinions of Dr. Peter Schilke of Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff,

Schilke testified earlier in the trial that blunt force trauma, methanol and methamphetamine in her system were all contributing factors to Swanson's death.

Schilke also testified that the methanol levels could create severe respiratory compression, or basically restrict a person's normal breathing pattern.

Kosnett disagreed with that statement, as there are no documented cases in which that happened.

"It doesn't fly," Kosnett said in the deposition. "That statement does not have a scientific foundation."

The defense presented its case after prosecutors called their 25th and final witness, Chase County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Browning.

Before he called Abby Murillo to begin the defense case, German's attorney Clarence Mock III moved to have the charges against his client dismissed for lack of evidence.

Judge Patrick Heng overruled the motion.