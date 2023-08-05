Sweet corn, sweet watermelon and sweet personalities showed up to eat together at the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s Corn Feed on Saturday.
After filling their bellies, patrons looked around the museum grounds to get a sense of the history at Lincoln County.
They also were serenaded by the locally renowned Flat Rock Irregulars.
Ryan Herzog
