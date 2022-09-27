 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denver woman receives 57-month prison term in McCook methamphetamine case

LINCOLN — A 35-year-old Denver, Colorado, woman was sentenced to 4¾ years in federal prison on Monday for conspiracy to distribute and possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Tina Smith and her co-defendant, Taylor Brown, sold methamphetamine to a law enforcement informant from February to May 2019 in McCook, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Steven Russell's office.

Smith, who was found responsible for at least 30 grams of methamphetamine, received a 57-month prison term and will also serve three years of supervised release. 

Brown is scheduled for an Oct. 13 court appearance.

