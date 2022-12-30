 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Design-build’ ordinance, RV park on North Platte City Council’s plate

A light agenda is on tap for North Platte City Council members for their first 2023 meeting Tuesday.

They’ll hold second-round debate on an ordinance allowing “design-build” contracts for city construction projects and consider a conditional use permit for a small RV park south of Interstate 80.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Council members gave 7-1 first-round approval Dec. 20 to the design-build ordinance. It would allow a single firm to both design and build a construction project, an alternative to the usual practice of hiring separate firms with separate contracts.

Six of the council’s eight members would have to approve using the design-build approach on a given project, according to a council memorandum.

A “yes” vote Tuesday would set up a final Jan. 17 vote on the ordinance unless council members were to agree to waive that final vote.

The council also will hold a public hearing and vote on Merlin and Kelle Dikeman’s requested permit for an eight-pad RV park with a 50-foot by 80-foot building with night watchman’s quarters at 3501 S. Willow St.

Planning Commission members recommended approval of the permit after their own Dec. 27 hearing.

Half of the RV pads would be privately owned, with the rest available for individual RV or camping space.

In other business, council members will consider a three-item “consent agenda” including City Engineer Brent Burklund’s reappointment to that post for 2023.

Tune in

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meeting with remote technology if you don’t attend in person:

» YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document.

» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

