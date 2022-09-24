Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes

Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request.

County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.

The full County Board meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and will be livestreamed on the county's YouTube channel. Click on youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg for livestream access.

Authorized spending in all funds would tick upward by 1.4% compared with the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30, according to county budget documents.

Property tax collections for county government purposes, however, would drop from $16.9 million to just under $16.7 million.

Coupled with a 3.1% boost in total taxable values, Lincoln County’s 2022-23 tax rate would fall 4.2%, from nearly 32.8 cents to 31.4 cents per $100 of taxable value.

“It goes back to making sure that even though the budget did go up, we were looking at things that would affect our property tax request and looking for efficiencies there,” said County Board Chairman Chris Bruns.

The cut in the county’s tax request means Lincoln County doesn’t have to present its own government’s basic budget and property tax information at the county’s first state-mandated joint tax hearing under a newly effective 2021 state law.

Six governments covered by Legislative Bill 644, including North Platte’s city government and school district, will take part in the joint hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Platte’s McKinley Education Center.

Bruns said the county’s tax-request cut was made possible when commissioners voted early this year to refinance the county’s bonds for recent road projects and the Lincoln County Detention Center addition.

Bruns said the budget’s overall spending increase was held to $872,309 in part from its “zeroing out” of the jail building fund following the November 2021 completion of the $5 million jail addition.

The project, which added 52 beds to the 2011 jail’s original 163, also is generating income for Lincoln County for holding out-of-county inmates and state and federal prisoners.

“(Sheriff) Jerome Kramer had the foresight to know the community was expanding” and that the county would need the space and income, Bruns said.

Nonetheless, he said, the impact of the nation’s highest inflation rates since the early 1980s can be seen in the budget’s increases of 6.4% in the general fund and 8.7% for the Roads Department.

“Those are things we just can’t escape when you look at fuel (costs) and everything else, Bruns said.

The 2022-23 budget includes 8% pay raises for county employees, he said. Like city governments, counties under state law must provide wages comparable to those paid by counties of similar population sizes.

Bruns thanked department leaders directly under the County Board and the county’s independently elected “row officials” for “being very cognizant of the environment we’re in and keeping their budgets responsibly in check.”

While the overall county budget maintains necessary county services, “the need to control growing their budgets has been at the forefront of their minds,” he said.