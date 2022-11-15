Despite voter OK, NP Rec Center sales tax needs mayor’s vote to advance

A nearly 2-to-1 public vote in its favor wasn’t enough Tuesday to end the North Platte City Council controversy over a half-cent city sales tax increase to renovate recreation facilities.

Three missing council members, combined with negative votes by two others, forced Mayor Brandon Kelliher to cast the decisive vote for first-round approval of an ordinance implementing the tax boost.

That 4-2 tally advanced the measure to second-round debate at a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The council will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a final debate and vote.

About 65.3% of city residents who voted Nov. 8 approved raising the local sales tax from 1.5% to 2% to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate and rebuild the city’s skate park.

Their decision followed a tabled council motion Aug. 2 to put the increase directly on the ballot and a subsequent petition drive that easily gathered enough valid signatures to leave the council no choice but to submit it to voters.

“Due to travel and illness” among the absent members, Kelliher said at Tuesday’s meeting, the possibility of waiving the usual three readings to adopt the needed sales tax ordinance was ruled out.

City code requires ordinances to “be read by the title on three different days” unless three-fourths of the council — six of its eight elected members — votes to suspend that rule and immediately vote on final passage.

Councilman Ed Rieker was traveling and unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor said. Councilmen Ty Lucas and Brad Garrick also were absent.

Before the remaining five members voted, Kelliher asked City Attorney Bill Troshynski to read the state law governing the implementation of a voter-approved sales tax increase.

Troshynski read from Section 77-27,142.02, which says the council “shall forthwith proceed to impose” the sales tax when voters have approved doing so.

Given that the half-cent increase passed with nearly two-thirds voter support, Kelliher said, “that means it’s very clearly something the people want to do.”

But the council favored first-round approval by only a 3-2 vote, with Councilwoman Donna Tryon and Councilman Mark Woods voting “no.” Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz and Brian Flanders voted “yes.”

“Just being consistent,” said Tryon, who joined Rieker and Woods Aug. 2 in opposing the sales-tax plan and last month in urging voters to reject it.

“I can vote, right?” Kelliher said, turning to Troshynski.

Because it takes a council majority to decide any item of business, the city attorney said, “it’s my opinion that you’re entitled to vote on this matter.”

“Right,” the mayor said. “So not passing this opens us up to liability?”

“Correct,” Troshynski replied, because “state statute requires an affirmative vote by at least a majority of the council.”

“OK,” Kelliher said. “I vote in favor. The item passes.”

Woods objected. “Four is not a majority, according to my math.”

“It’s a majority of the quorum” of five members present, Nisley replied.

Troshynski reviewed the state laws again and found Section 16-401. It says: “An affirmative vote of not less than one-half of the elected members shall be required for the transaction of any business.”

“So it doesn’t say ‘a majority.’ It says ‘not less than one-half,’” Kelliher said.

“OK. Same result.”

With that, the council moved on to other business.

A memorandum in the council’s Tuesday agenda book said the ordinance implementing the sales-tax increase must be passed before Dec. 1 to start collecting the extra half-cent by April 1.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s special meetings will again be held in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., and may be seen on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.