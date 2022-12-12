Detroit man faces felony charge after 20 to 25 pounds of meth found in his car

A 28-year-old Detroit, Michigan, man is charged with a felony after methamphetamine was found in four plastic containers in his vehicle during a Dec. 7 traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Edgar I. Salas-Zarate is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court. He is charged with one count of possession of more than 140 grams of the drug.

He remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center with bail set at 10% of $50,000.

According to court records and a Nebraska State Patrol media release:

At roughly 2:36 p.m., a state trooper stopped Salas-Zarate's Toyota Camry for speeding near mile marker 194. The trooper received consent to search the vehicle based on Salas-Zarate's behavior, and the four containers were found in the trunk and contained a combined 20 to 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Salas-Zarate told investigators he was being paid $1,600 to drive the vehicle from Los Angeles, California, to Detroit. He claimed to be unaware that drugs were in the vehicle but suspected something criminal was involved.

He also mentioned that Sinaloa Cartel members had made threats that his family would be harmed if the vehicle was not delivered.