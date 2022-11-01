Developments portend on all sides of North Platte’s emerging District 177

District 177, North Platte’s 1972 mall, entered the 18th month of its $75 million transformation Tuesday with its next big openings close at hand and hoped-for revelations of other major new tenants before it ends.

Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works said Monday that Dunham’s Sports should open next to Ashley HomeStore sometime in the next 30 days.

“Their goal is to be open just before Thanksgiving” in the first area of the main mall to be renovated, he said.

Works added that Nebraskaland Tire & Service should move into its new steel building on District 177’s south end in two to three weeks.

That will clear the way for demolition of the tire store’s 1972 outbuilding, now less than a foot away in spots from District 177’s new four-story apartment-retail building.

The shopping center’s new showcase structure should have both apartment and business tenants inside it by March, when half of the 10 stores inside the main mall’s yet unchanged north end move there, Works said.

Rev hopes to announce major tenants in the next month to take their place once that end is redone, he added.

“We are in the middle of negotiating with three national retailers new to the market,” he said. “We believe we can fill all the spaces on the north side and (that) they’ll open the third quarter of next year.”

Meanwhile, apartments on the new building’s three upper floors will be open for lease starting Dec. 1. Monthly rents will be $700 to $1,200, depending on the apartment’s size, Works said.

Apartments on the four-story building’s south side should be ready for occupancy in February, he said. North-side apartments will be ready in March.

Works said this week marks two years since he and fellow Lincoln resident Justin Hernandez — both boasting family ties in west central Nebraska — bought the aging Platte River Mall in a purchase facilitated by North Platte-based NebraskaLand Bank.

Looking back, “part of it’s amazing it’s gone that fast and part of it is ‘Holy crap, it’s taken that long,’” he said.

Reconstruction of what was long called simply “The Mall” began immediately after the City Council on June 1, 2021, completed a $16.63 million aid package including Quality Growth Fund loans, tax increment financing and North Platte’s first “enhanced employment area” tax applied solely to businesses at the 28-acre shopping center.

Works said during city meetings in spring 2021 that it likely would take into 2024 to renovate the main mall, build the four-story building and construct new outbuildings for new or existing businesses while retaining others.

That timetable basically remains on track, he said Monday.

“I think we’re really excited,” he said. “The apartments and the way that (four-story) building looks are amazing.”

If all stays on track, all reconstruction on the South Dewey Street side of District 177 will be done by the end of 2023, Works said. East- and south-side work could linger into 2024.

Here’s a look at other District 177 developments, starting on the main mall’s east and going counterclockwise:

Current main entrance

Access from East Philip Avenue to the north end has been closed, along with the northwest entrance temporarily reopened after reconstruction began.

Customers of the main mall’s remaining north-end stores are being directed to the northeast entrance just south of the old Herberger’s back door.

East-side retailers

For the first time, Works said, District 177 will have retail stores facing only to the 1972 main mall’s east side.

Work will start this spring to house a store planned by a local group on the east end of the longtime J.C. Penney Co. anchor space, he said.

Rev also plans a 15,000-square-foot retail space at the back of the former Herberger’s store, which held J.M. McDonald & Co. when the mall opened.

Works cited the success of Bomgaars, which replaced ShopKo east of the mall in 2019, in justifying District 177’s decision to have stores on its east side.

“Really, with Bomgaars doing as well as they are, you’re not on the back end of the mall anymore,” he said. “You’re in another area of shopping.”

Old drive-in bank

It won’t be demolished for some time, Works said, because general contractor New Generation Construction is using it for office space as the project continues.

Mixed-use retail clients

One 1,400-square-foot first-floor space remains unleased in the four-story apartment-retail building, Works said.

He said Glik’s, which sells “a little bit higher-end men’s and women’s clothing,” will join five main-mall tenants and previously announced Bling Glamour by Nicole on the main floor.

The chain’s website at gliks.com shows 70 stores in 11 states from the Great Lakes to the northern and central Plains. Nebraska stores are in Columbus, Grand Island and Kearney.

Main-mall stores bound for the four-story building are the Buckle, GNC, Famous Footwear, Bath & Body Works and Maurices. The latter was an original tenant when the mall opened on April 12, 1972.

Dewey Street frontage

A sixth mall store, Riddle’s Jewelry, will join Montana-based Rib & Chop House in a new single-story building to rise largely on — but a bit forward of — Nebraskaland Tire’s current site.

Works said a 2,500-square-foot retail space remains available in that building, on which work will start once the 1972 outbuilding is demolished.

Rib & Chop House, which announced in September that it’s coming to North Platte, hopes to open in late 2023.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers remains committed to District 177, but construction of its restaurant won’t start until spring, Works said.

He said he’s still negotiating with the owner of Arby’s to build a new restaurant for the roast-beef fast-food outlet. Its outbuilding hosted a Burger Chef restaurant when the mall opened 50 years ago.

District 177’s rebuilt main entrance off Dewey reopened Tuesday, ending the need for Arby’s customers to use East Francis Street and drive through the Golden Ticket Cinemas and rebuilt Ashley parking lots to get there.

A yet-to-be announced restaurant has signed a letter of intent to come to District 177, and talks continue with another, Works said. Both would be new to North Platte.

If Arby’s agrees to a new building, one of those two restaurants would rise between a new Arby’s and the former Mann Theatres/Aaron’s building. The latter isn’t part of Rev’s property.

The other prospective restaurant would go into another new building between Freddy’s and Verizon Wireless. Verizon’s building, formerly Sirloin Stockade, Golden Corral and Valentino’s, then would be the only 1972 outbuilding left at District 177.

Ashley and Golden Ticket

Works praised the patience with the reconstruction’s disruptions by Ashley, which opened its North Platte furniture store at the mall in 2019, and Golden Ticket, which reopened the mall’s movie six-plex in August 2021.

“Ashley has really hung out with us through this. They’re a great partner,” he said. Golden Ticket “has done much better than expected. They’ve done great.”

Francis Street side

Rev still hopes to build another multistory apartment-retail building on vacant ground it owns between the Golden Ticket parking lot and Francis. Works said he hopes to have news on that in the spring.