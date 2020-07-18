STOCKVILLE — The case against a North Platte man accused of hitting a woman with his pickup and then fleeing is moving forward.
Dewaine A. Nichols, 50, waived a preliminary hearing in Frontier County Court Friday morning. Nichols is charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and willful reckless driving in the June 16 road-rage incident near Red Willow Reservoir on U.S. Highway 83.
He is scheduled to appear in district court Aug. 27.
Nichols remains free after he posted 10% of $250,000 bail on July 5.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, the victim told troopers that she had been engaged in a road-rage incident that had lasted for several miles.
She said both vehicles had stopped near the reservoir, and she got out of her vehicle to confront the other driver.
As the woman’s boyfriend arrived in another vehicle, Nichols accelerated his Ford F-150, struck her and drove away, she said.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies searched for the vehicle, which was found about 9:30 p.m. not far from the location of the initial incident.
Nichols had an active warrant in Lincoln County for failure to appear for a court hearing on June 8 in a pair of cases involving charges of theft of services, $500 or less, and disturbing the peace.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in the latter case July 31 in Lincoln County Court.
