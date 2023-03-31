Various streets in North Platte’s downtown Canteen District will close at different times Saturday for public events, the North Platte Downtown Association has announced.

During the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “Kids on the Bricks” event, city crews will close North Dewey Street from Fourth to Sixth streets and East Fifth Street between Jeffers Street and Bailey Avenue.

Half an hour after those streets reopen, workers will shut down North Bailey from Fifth to Sixth streets and East Fifth from Bailey to Chestnut Street from 4:30 to 8 p.m. for the St. Patrick High School prom.

Downtown businesses will remain accessible via side streets and parking lots, the Downtown Association said in a press release.