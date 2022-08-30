Discarded health standards, graphic tweet roil State Board of Education race

The Nebraska State Board of Education’s vice chairman has called out his election opponent and three other state board candidates over sexually graphic images in a now-deleted tweet from a state Republican Party account.

Robin Stevens of Gothenburg faulted District 7 primary front-runner Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte and the rest of a state GOP-backed “Dream Team” for not disavowing the Aug. 19 tweet or campaign implications that educators and members of his board aim to sexually groom students.

Tegtmeier responded by calling the tweet’s “pornographic content” inappropriate and accusing Stevens of engaging in “the politics of personal destruction” while she focuses on Nebraska’s educational future.

Tegtmeier easily led a three-candidate District 7 field in the May 10 primary election, besting Stevens by more than a 3-to-1 margin. The third candidate, Pat Moore, was eliminated.

The deleted Nebraska GOP tweet included two images apparently from the book “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kebab, the Omaha World-Herald reported Aug. 21.

Its story said one image depicted two individuals engaging in oral sex and another “described and depicted methods of masturbation.”

The World-Herald story said the tweet followed one by Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb calling her Republican counterparts “fun haters, job killers and freedom crushers.”

A follow-up state GOP tweet — itself later deleted — apologized for the first tweet’s “graphic nature” but declared it “showcases the hard facts of what materials and books are in Nebraska Schools.”

A later statement tweeted Aug. 21 by state party Chairman Eric Underwood said the initial tweet was not authorized and that the person responsible “has been removed from the account and is no longer responsible for any NEGOP communication.”

Stevens, a retired teacher, coach and superintendent, said in a “Statement of Accountability” dated Friday that “our parents and students in this state deserve better” than the campaign strategy reflected in the tweet.

“I hold my opponent and the self-proclaimed ‘Dream Team’ accountable for their mistake and demand they stop spreading obscene and unwarranted material on their campaign stops, private meetings and on social media,” he said.

An Aug. 19 post on the Nebraska’s GOP Facebook page identifies the four “Dream Team” members as Tegtmeier, recently appointed District 5 state board member Kirk Penner of Aurora, District 6 candidate Sherry Jones of Grand Island and District 8 candidate Marni Hodgen of Omaha.

Stevens declared that “blatant lies about teachers indoctrinating students and grooming them have been exposed by my opponent’s fixation on pedophilia and pornographic material by their defense of the tweet.”

Instead “of answering to her campaign’s mistake, she continues to push the blame on to the State Board of Education and our teachers,” he continued.

Republican-backed state board candidates’ “strategy to win destroys faith in our school systems. To use our teachers as pawns in their political game is shameful.”

In separate comments to The Telegraph, both Stevens and Tegtmeier referred to the 2021 controversy over the state board’s proposed health curriculum standards.

The optional standards had called for Nebraska children to start learning about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes as early as first grade.

State board members first sought modifications to the draft standards, then dropped them entirely after multiple protests over their content.

Now-retired North Platte school Superintendent Ron Hanson said of the health standards in June 2021 that his district’s leaders “don’t want anything to do with them.”

Stevens said Monday that he and his fellow state board members responded to Nebraskans’ wishes, but the state GOP and its “Dream Team” candidates won’t leave the issue alone in their desire to win.

“They’re saying they’re running to make sure pedophiles and groomers and pornography are not in our schools — like any of us want to do that,” he said.

While Tegtmeier hasn’t personally accused him in that way, Stevens said, “she has been very clear the health standards were a pedophile’s dream and (about) all the horrible things the proposed health standards were doing.

“We’ve just said we aren’t going to do anything with this. But they (the Dream Team) have had meetings across the state, and the (standards) document is probably the lead document they start with.”

Tegtmeier, who emailed a written response Tuesday, rejected the idea that she or her campaign is responsible for the state GOP’s “inappropriate tweet.”

“My campaign has never had jurisdiction over the content placed on any Twitter account,” she wrote. “It is illogical for me to apologize for the behavior of someone else.”

That said, “I do not support the premise of the tweet or feel that its pornographic content is appropriate, which is why I strongly oppose the presence of pornography in our schools,” added Tegtmeier, a former North Platte Public Schools teacher and mother of five children.

“Let me be clear: Nothing concerns me more than protecting and guarding the well-being of Nebraska’s children and youth.”

Since announcing her State Board of Education candidacy last year, Tegtmeier said, she has traveled more than 24,000 miles “to not only meet but listen to parents, teachers, voters and school administrators.”

If elected, she’ll work “to implement policies that will support teachers and schools to make sure they have the resources they need to do what they do best — teach our children,” she said.

But the state board’s current membership, Tegtmeier said, has failed Nebraskans by proposing the health standards, failing “to proactively address the needs of school districts” and through its “dysfunction as elected representatives unable to cooperate as a working body.”

Stevens, she said, “is playing the politics of personal destruction while my campaign is having serious conversations about the future of education in Nebraska.”