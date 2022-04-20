District 177 announces addition of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

District 177 will add its first new restaurant under its $75 million transformation when Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens at the former North Platte mall this fall.

The shopping center’s Facebook page Wednesday announced its third known new tenant since Rev Development LLC acquired the 1972 mall in November 2020.

The Facebook announcement doesn’t disclose where Freddy’s will be located within the 28-acre District 177 campus.

Rev has sold a lot facing North Dewey Street for a restaurant new to North Platte, co-owner Mike Works told The Telegraph for an April 9 story marking the mall’s April 12 golden anniversary.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Freddy’s had 467 current or planned locations in 36 states listed on its website as of Wednesday.

Its North Platte restaurant, which isn’t yet listed there, would be the chain’s 15th in Nebraska. Freddy’s has six locations in the Omaha metro area, four in Lincoln and one each in Kearney, Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus.

The longtime Arby’s location on Dewey is District 177’s only current restaurant. Golden Ticket Cinemas, on the south end of the old main mall, serves some food items.

Golden Ticket became the shopping center’s first new operating tenant when it reopened the former AMC movie six-plex in September.

Works said last spring that Dunham’s Sports had committed to occupy the now-gutted main-mall space north of the theater complex and Ashley HomeStore.

New Generation Construction crews have mostly framed out the bottom two floors of the four-story apartment-commercial building in front of the old main mall.

A mixture of new and current District 177 retailers will occupy the ground floor. Four of the latter are shown on a site-plan sign posted along Dewey, with Buckle, Famous Footwear and GNC slated for the south side and Maurices for the north.

Nebraskaland Tire & Service will move to a new store to be built off the south parking lot. Works said a single-story, 9,000-square-foot commercial building will replace it in front of the current tire store.

Arby’s and Verizon Wireless will remain in their current locations, he added. They’re on each end of seven new or current outbuildings along Dewey shown on the site-plan sign.

The main mall’s north end will be converted for larger tenants after the four-story building opens.

