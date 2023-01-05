District 177's original auto center demolished Thursday in North Platte

The automotive center that opened with “The Mall” a half-century ago bit the dust Thursday in North Platte.

An excavator with New Generation Construction of Lincoln, its maw and teeth looking for all the world like the head of a metal Tyrannosaurus rex, was devouring the longtime home of Nebraskaland Tire & Service just after lunchtime at the renamed District 177.

It was known as J.C. Penney Auto Center when North Platte’s mall was dedicated on April 12, 1972.

Nebraskaland Tire moved around Christmas into an all-new building on District 177’s south end. That cleared the way for the old outbuilding’s destruction and completion of the west façade of the new Heartland Flats apartment-retail complex, which rose literally inches away during 2022.

The former bank drive-in building on the shopping center’s north end also was demolished in the old year’s last weeks. It had been serving as NGC’s temporary offices, said Mike Works, co-owner of Rev Development LLC.

A new outbuilding is slated to rise near the old auto center’s location, holding Rib & Chop House as well as Riddle’s Jewelry from the 1972 main mall.

GNC and the Buckle are expected soon to move into the south side of Heartland Flats’ ground floor, beginning the gradual exodus of the remaining retail businesses in the main mall’s north end through midyear.

The north end’s conversion into outward-facing strip-mall stores will follow their departure, Works said. Dunham’s Sports, the first occupant of renovated main-mall space, opened in November north of Ashley HomeStore.