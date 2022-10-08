District to hear preliminary enrollment report

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will consider an amended 2022-23 school calendar at Monday’s regular meeting.

That is the only action item on the agenda.

Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance, will share the preliminary enrollment figures. The official numbers will not be available until the process is completed to make sure students are not dually enrolled.

Superintendent Todd Rhodes said enrollment numbers are important because they are part of the formula that determines state aid. He said at this point, unofficially, the district looks to be down less than 60 students.

Although the district may be down, Rhodes said the decrease is fewer than it has been over the last few years and the pre-school and kindergarten classes are a bit larger than in the past.

The change in the school calendar is for specific days off for events such as high school mental health day and the ACT and pre-ACT testing dates.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., and is available online by going to nppsd.org/page/npps-boe-meetings