Domestic violence goes beyond numbers: Director of RDAP: ‘It’s a silent issue,’ as group raises awareness

Nearly 10 months through 2020, the North Platte Police Department has made 70 arrests for domestic assault. That is roughly on the same pace as last year when the department made 105 arrests, and 97 and 94 in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
The Nebraska Crime Commission’s annual report shows 562 domestic violence aggravated assault calls to law enforcement across the state and 3,512 simple domestic violence assault calls made.
The problem goes beyond those reported numbers, however.
“I still think it’s a silent issue,” said Jenny Bonta, who is the executive director of the North Platte Rape and Domestic Abuse Program of North Platte. “People don’t like to think about it or talk about it. Anything with your home life, there is an element of privacy. You don’t want everyone knowing what is going on.
“It takes a lot of courage for someone to walk through our doors,” Bonta said. “We have seen lots of times where someone has sat out in their car and waited 15 to 20 minutes. When they finally walk through those doors, it’s huge.”
The issue is in the spotlight again in October as it is the National Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Messages of support for survivors has been posted on yard signs and electronic billboards around the area and NebraskaLand National Bank has kept its interior lights purple at night during the month — the color associated with domestic violence awareness.
Community members wore the color as well on Thursday to show support on a day that was called “Purple Thursday.” RDAP also conducted a Clothesline Project this year in which T-shirts created by survivors of domestic violence, or in honor of someone who has experienced it. The T-shirts have been displayed on the corner of Bailey Avenue and Sixth Street.
The North Platte RDAP also assists Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Cherry counties. Bonta said the agency provides support for between 500 to 600 requests for help each year.
The thought was the COVID-19 pandemic would increase the domestic violence numbers this year due to people sheltering in their homes. In a number of cities and towns across the country that has been the case, but Bonta said its hard to tell if that has been the case locally.
Bonta said from about January through August, the agency was at about 60% of its level from 2019 in terms of victims seeking assistance.
She added those numbers increased in September with about five to six people coming into the office daily, about double the previous amount.
“We were a little slower (in cases) earlier in the year, but normally about 25% of the people we see are seeking emergency shelter,” Bonta said. “Now we are seeing about 40 to 50% (of the people) are requesting shelter.
“Obviously COVID doesn’t cause domestic violence, but any time there is external stress of things happening, it can impact the violence level of a relationship,” Bonta said. “COVID has decreased our capacity for shelters as we can’t put as many people together as we normally have done. But we have been able to meet those needs and addressed them with individual housing units.”
Bonta said there also has been an increase of cases that involve individuals in the age group between 19 to 24 this year.
“Normally that was one of our lower demographics seeking services,” Bonta said, “but we have had an increase in that age group. I don’t have the reasoning, but (the abuse) could be a learned behavior and also a behavior that someone is choosing.”
Bonta added that RDAP held training in the past year on strangulation in domestic abuse cases. The training was also open for law enforcement and the topics covered included collecting evidence along with what questions to ask victims in interviews and how to approach them with the subject.
“We’re seeing more (strangulation) charges in the court system,” Bonta said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that it is happening more now than it was before. It’s that the system is more educated on (the issue) and knows what to ask and how to ask.
“(Strangulation) is a felony charge and domestic violence isn’t necessarily one,” Bonta said. “That has made a huge impact on the court’s ability to hold (the abuser) more accountable.”
