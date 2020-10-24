Domestic violence goes beyond numbers: Director of RDAP: ‘It’s a silent issue,’ as group raises awareness

“Obviously COVID doesn’t cause domestic violence, but any time there is external stress of things happening, it can impact the violence level of a relationship,” Bonta said. “COVID has decreased our capacity for shelters as we can’t put as many people together as we normally have done. But we have been able to meet those needs and addressed them with individual housing units.”

Bonta said there also has been an increase of cases that involve individuals in the age group between 19 to 24 this year.

“Normally that was one of our lower demographics seeking services,” Bonta said, “but we have had an increase in that age group. I don’t have the reasoning, but (the abuse) could be a learned behavior and also a behavior that someone is choosing.”

Bonta added that RDAP held training in the past year on strangulation in domestic abuse cases. The training was also open for law enforcement and the topics covered included collecting evidence along with what questions to ask victims in interviews and how to approach them with the subject.

“We’re seeing more (strangulation) charges in the court system,” Bonta said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that it is happening more now than it was before. It’s that the system is more educated on (the issue) and knows what to ask and how to ask.

“(Strangulation) is a felony charge and domestic violence isn’t necessarily one,” Bonta said. “That has made a huge impact on the court’s ability to hold (the abuser) more accountable.”