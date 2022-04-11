Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in North Platte with Charles Herbster

Donald Trump Jr. will visit North Platte Wednesday alongside GOP governor candidate Charles W. Herbster.

Herbster’s campaign announced Monday that Trump Jr. will also appear at events in Gering and Grand Island.

In North Platte, doors open at 12:30 p.m. CDT for a “meet and greet” in the Ag Activities Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Herbster is scheduled to make brief remarks at 1 p.m.

The other two events are at the Gering Civic Center, beginning at 9:30 a.m. MDT, and the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, 2 p.m. CDT.

Former President Donald Trump, the father of Donald Trump Jr., has endorsed Herbster.

The meet and greets will be focused on “shaking hands and meeting people” and short remarks, Herbster campaign spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email. The Grand Island event, dubbed a “Nebraska First Celebration,” will feature longer remarks.

Novotny said there’s no limit to the number of tickets available beyond the capacity of the venues.