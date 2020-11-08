Dr. Leland Lamberty honored posthumously with NHA Meritorious Service Award

Dr. Leland Lamberty has been honored posthumously with the Nebraska Hospital Association Meritorious Service Award.

His award recognizes the longevity and breadth of service of an individual to healthcare at the local and state levels, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

“Dr. Lamberty loved medicine,” said Dr. Ned Mack, GPH board chairman. “The care that he had for each patient was obvious and it’s a comfort knowing that he was able to do what he loved right up to the moment that he was called home.”

Lamberty was a longtime family medicine physician in North Platte, serving patients of the region for nearly 50 years. He established Family Medicine Associates in 1973 and played an instrumental role in growing primary care in North Platte. In 2018, Dr. Lamberty led his clinic through a formal partnership with Great Plains Health. He served on numerous hospital committees and boards throughout his 47 years of service.

The hospital presented the award to his family on Friday.

“The NHA is honored to award the 2020 Meritorious Service Award posthumously to Leland Lamberty, MD. His selfless service to the greater North Platte area is testimony to his caring spirit and dedication to the health of his community. On behalf of all Nebraska’s hospitals, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Dr. Lamberty,” said Laura Redoutey, president of the NHA.