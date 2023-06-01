As a result of recent rains, the drought rating in southwest Nebraska has improved. The U.S. Drought Monitor at droughtmonitor.unl.edu upgraded Lincoln County from severe drought a week ago to moderate drought this week.

An area that received up to 10 inches or more of rain last Thursday night and Friday has jumped up from severe drought to abnormally dry. However, it has experienced extensive flooding due to that heavy rainfall. That area consists of Hayes County, western Frontier County, northwest Red Willow County, the northwest half of Hitchcock County, and adjacent, eastern edges of Dundy and Chase Counties.

Droughtmonitor.unl.edu includes the following statement:

“Locally heavy rain fell over western parts of the High Plains region while eastern parts had a dry week. Several stations in southwest Nebraska received over 5 inches of rain during this USDM week, with 10 inches reported near McCook. The rain replenished soil moisture, but caused extensive flooding. The rain caused a 2-category improvement in drought conditions in southwest Nebraska.

“Two inches or more of rain fell in localized parts of northeast Colorado, western Kansas, northeast Wyoming, and the western Dakotas, prompting pullback of abnormal dryness or moderate to exceptional drought. But continued dry conditions in the eastern portions of the region resulted in expansion of abnormal dryness or moderate drought in the Dakotas, abnormal dryness to extreme drought in eastern Kansas, and severe to exceptional drought in eastern Nebraska.”