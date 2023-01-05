Drought isn’t over, but snowfalls make big difference in Lincoln County

Those back-to-back storms on either end of New Year’s Day paid off.

For the first time since early August, Lincoln County was free of “exceptional drought” in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released each Thursday.

The category is the worst of five for below-average moisture conditions in the map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (droughtmonitor.unl.edu).

For the previous three months, North Platte and the majority of Lincoln County had fallen into an “exceptional drought” arc that covered all or parts of nine southwest Nebraska counties from Deuel County to the Kansas line.

Even the multiday blizzard that buried the Panhandle and northern Sandhills from Dec. 12-16 and the follow-up pre-Christmas blast of snow and bitter cold hadn’t stretched quite far enough east to relieve the county’s drought status.

That changed with the Dec. 29 combination of rain and wet snow — good for 0.73 inches of total precipitation at Lee Bird Field — and another 0.74 inches of moisture from the Monday-Tuesday storm that left 7.9 inches of snow behind in North Platte.

The new Drought Monitor map, presenting conditions as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, showed Lincoln County’s “exceptional drought” percentage had tumbled from 56% to zero from the previous map Dec. 27.

Fifty-eight percent of the county — roughly the same west and southwest areas that were in the worst category — remains in “extreme drought.” The county’s north and east is in “severe drought,” the middle of the map’s five categories.

The past week’s snowfalls also broke up southwest Nebraska’s band of profound drought. Two “exceptional drought” remnants remain — one covering southern Keith, northern Perkins and extreme eastern Deuel County and the other in southeast Hitchcock and southwest Red Willow counties.

Nebraska’s statewide percentage of “exceptional drought” land fell from 17.2% to 12.4% in the latest Drought Monitor map. The state’s total area in the two worst drought categories dropped from 56.7% to 46.3%.

It took until Feb. 22 last year for North Platte to surpass the 0.74 inches of moisture from this week’s snowfall, which was preceded by freezing rain when the system moved in Monday.

Unfortunately — from a drought perspective, anyway — chances to add to that total will be slight over the next week, according to the National Weather Service’s airport office.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies, with patchy fog before noon and a high temperature around freezing. Clouds move in Friday night and Saturday, bringing a slight chance of flurries, the weather service said.

Highs from Saturday through next Thursday will be in the mid-30s to near 40, with lows in the teens to near 20.

Cloud cover and a slight chance of snow showers return Wednesday, according to the weather service’s latest seven-day forecast.