Much of western Nebraska’s snowpack will have to melt before its drought-busting impact becomes clearer, the author of the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map says.

Thursday’s latest edition showed Lincoln County’s drought conditions remaining static for a second week after the Jan. 18 snowstorm that dropped a single-day record 13.9 inches on North Platte.

Rocky Bilotta, a physical scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, offered perspective on the weekly drought map and this winter’s local weather trends in a recent email to The Telegraph.

Based on Lincoln County’s observed precipitation over the past 90 days, “it looks like precipitation is around 200% to 400% above normal for the county,” Bilotta said.

But when one back at the depth of the county’s drought over the last year, “you’ll see much of the county is near or below normal.”

He said his weekly Drought Monitor map for the 50 states and Puerto Rico factors in both short- and long-term trends. The map may be viewed on the website of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.

“Although there have been short-term improvements, much of the focus (of the map) is on long-term drought and impacts associated with this type of drought in your county,” Bilotta said.

This week’s map showed 58% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” the second-worst of five categories of below-normal moisture. Most of the county’s north and east is in “severe drought,” the middle category.

The weekly map reflects conditions at 6 a.m. CT Tuesday (5 a.m. MT), which this week coincided with the end of North Platte’s whitest January in snowfall records dating to 1893.

The first 6.9 inches of the month’s 22.6 inches fell Jan. 2-3, enough at the time — combined with 0.73 inches of rain and snow Dec. 29 — to liberate the majority of Lincoln County from the “exceptional drought” conditions that first were noted in August.

The record 13.9 inches of snow Jan. 18 was good for another 1.03 inches of precipitation. A final 1.7 inches of snow over January’s last days left the month’s total precipitation at 1.87 inches, No. 3 all-time after 1879 and 1949.

Fifteen inches of snow were on the ground at Lee Bird Field Jan. 19, including an inch that hadn’t yet melted from the post-New Year’s storm, according to weather records stored at UNL’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.

North Platte’s snowpack had been cut in half to 7 inches as of Wednesday, aided by seven days of temperatures above freezing over January’s last two weeks. The airport’s highest daily reading was 43 degrees Jan. 27.

Bilotta, who is based at NOAA’s offices in Asheville, North Carolina, said “several short-term indicators,” including soil moisture at or near the surface, “are sending a wetter signal for the county.”

But groundwater levels and moisture amounts in Lincoln County’s deeper soils show why it’s important for snows and rains to keep coming, he said.

“It is important to keep in mind that the recent above-normal precipitation is great for the area, but much of that excess moisture is tied up in snowpack and its effects on soil moisture and groundwater recharge remain to be seen,” Bilotta said in his email.

North Platte and county residents can expect further melting over the next week, even given the annual Groundhog Day forecast by “the world’s most famous weatherman” — Punxsutawney Phil — who saw his shadow in Pennsylvania Thursday morning and forecast six more weeks of winter.

Skies should be sunny to partly cloudy through next Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the lower 20s, according to the National Weather Service office at the airport.