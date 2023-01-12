 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drought status unchanged in Lincoln County; dense fog expected Friday

North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s drought status remained essentially unchanged over the past week as the snow cover from the area’s Jan. 2-3 snowstorm lingered.

Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map showed 58.04% of Lincoln County in “extreme drought,” slightly higher than the 58% in last week’s map. The county’s northern and eastern portions remained in “severe drought.”

Though the county has received no additional moisture, it remains free of the worst “exceptional drought” status wiped out by the 7.9-inch snowfall Jan. 2-3 and the 0.74 inches of rain and wet snow that fell Dec. 29.

Nebraska’s percentage of land in the two worst drought categories dipped from 46.3% to 45.2% in the most recent map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The state’s percentage of “exceptional drought” land fell from 12.4% to just under 10%. The last land in that category in southeast Cherry County – buffeted by repeated snowfalls since mid-December – disappeared in the newest Drought Monitor map.

Two areas of southwest Nebraska remain in the worst drought category, with one covering parts of Deuel, Keith and Perkins counties and the other parts of Hitchcock and Red Willow counties.

Lincoln County and much of west central Nebraska are under a dense fog advisory from midnight to 10 a.m. CT Friday (11 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. MT Friday), according to the National Weather Service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field.

Visibility could be one-quarter of a mile until the fog lifts, the weather service said.

Its seven-day forecast says clouds will prevail in North Platte Friday and Saturday, but high temperatures will remain generally in the mid-30s to mid-40s throughout the next week. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Chances for moisture return to the forecast with a 20% chance of rain Sunday night and a slight chance Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

North Platte has a chance of rain and snow Tuesday night and chances of snow throughout Wednesday, the weather service said.

