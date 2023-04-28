From a year ago to now, drought conditions have gone from bad to worse for the Telegraph area, according to maps generated by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

, according to the National Weather Service at North Platte.

January’s snow helped, but North Platte is still 1.59 inches below the normal of 3.98 inches for the year to this date.

The weakening of a two-year long La Nina pattern could bring more favorable conditions. In Nebraska, the drought is expected to continue at least through the end of July but could become less severe, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.

La Nina is characterized by stronger-than-normal trade winds pushing warm ocean water from the equatorial Pacific to toward Asia. There was more updwelling of cold water than usual to the ocean surface along the west coast of Central America, pushing the atmospheric jet stream northward. That generally lead to drought in portions of the central and southern U.S. along with colder winter temperatures than usual in the North.

An El Nino pattern may develop later in the year, according to the NWS. That would again alter weather patterns but may or may not bring more precipitation than normal to Nebraska. In an El Nino event, the updwelling of cold water from below the surface of the oceans is diminished compared with normal.

The NWS outlook shows a likelihood of near normal precipitation for the Telegraph area in the period from May through July, with a slight tendency toward above-normal precipitation in eastern Nebraska in late summer. Higher chances for above-normal precipitation exist for southeast and eastern areas of the United States in the summer and early fall.

Temperature outlooks for western Nebraska have a slight tendency toward above normal through the summer months, with higher than normal temperature outlooks for western, southern and eastern portions of the country.

As for current drought conditions, the area from Nebraska through the southwest 2/3rds of Kansas, the west half of Oklahoma the Texas Panhandle and south central Texas have been hit particularly hard.

The top grain producing states of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio are not in the drought area, according to the map at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.