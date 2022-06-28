Dry to the bone: Less than half an inch of rain has fallen thus far in June advancing drought conditions

It’s time to talk about historic dry years in North Platte as the first half of 2022 draws to a close at week’s end.

After nearly 3 inches of rain fell in May, parched conditions have returned with just 0.43 inches of June precipitation through Monday.

With North Platte’s high Wednesday expected to again reach triple digits, the National Weather Service has issued a “red flag warning” for west central Nebraska from noon to 9 p.m. CT.

The year-to-date precipitation total at the weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office remained stuck at 6.11 inches as of Monday.

That’s the 13th-driest start to a year through June 27 since North Platte weather records were first kept in 1874.

It’s also fifth-lowest among year-to-date precipitation totals if one groups 2022 with the 10 full years that make up North Platte’s top 10 “driest” list.

North Platte’s driest years North Platte’s 10 driest full years since weather records began to be kept in the city in 1874, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: » 1. 1931, 10.01 inches » 2. 2012, 10.04 inches » 3. 1954, 10.46 inches » 4. 1910, 10.70 inches » 5. 1940, 10.98 inches » 6. 2002, 11.06 inches » 7. 1894, 11.21 inches » 8. 1936, 11.26 inches » 9. 1925, 11.28 inches » 10. 1921, 11.51 inches

The list includes the 10.04 inches recorded in 2012, which ranks just behind 1931’s all-time annual low of 10.01 inches. The 11.06 inches of precipitation in 2002 stands at No. 6.

Monday marked the North Platte airport’s 12th straight day without measurable rain since 0.03 inches fell June 15.

Lee Bird had traces of moisture June 20 and June 24, on both sides of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most recent weekly regional map issued June 21.

It showed a slight improvement in statewide drought conditions, with 82.8% of Nebraska short of moisture compared with 83.1% on June 14.

Last week’s map for west central Nebraska looked much the same as the previous week, though “severe drought” conditions advanced to cover all but the northwest part of Lincoln County.

“Extreme drought” conditions continued to plague a roughly oval swath of southwest Nebraska, including all of Hayes and Hitchcock counties and parts of Chase, Dundy, Frontier and Red Willow counties.

Warm southerly winds could gust as high as 35 mph Wednesday in North Platte, with a possible top temperature of 101 degrees and an overnight low in the upper 60s.

The city’s next chance of precipitation will follow Thursday night, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after a mostly sunny day and highs in the mid-90s.

Possibilities for more rain remain in North Platte’s forecast for the long Fourth of July weekend, though sunshine should prevail during the daytime.

Highs should cool to the mid-80s Friday before starting upward again, the weather service said.

Top readings should be in the low 90s Saturday, mid-90s Sunday and upper 90s Independence Day and Tuesday. Lows should remain in the 60s.

