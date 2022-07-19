Dual brand hotel project breaks ground

An idea spawned seven years ago began taking shape Tuesday with a groundbreaking for the Avid Candlewood dual brand hotel.

Mike Works, REV Development, said the Candlewood side is an extended stay hotel, while the Avid side is similar to a Holiday Inn Express.

“It should be a great combination with all the amenities you would expect at a normal hotel,” Works said, “but the dual brand part of it is kind of cool.”

The hotel will be located just east of the Quality Inn between Iron Horse Lake and the D&N Event Center.

REV Development took on the District 177 project and the efforts of Works and his company are evidence of their commitment to the future of North Platte.

“We believe in North Platte, obviously,” Works said, “and we know that the hotel market here is better than it’s ever been. Even coming out of COVID, it’s better than it’s ever been so we’re excited to get started on it”

The project has been a long time coming and Tad Haneborg with Higley LLC is looking forward to getting it underway.

“COVID delayed things for a few years, but we’re full steam ahead now,” Haneborg said. “(REV Development) is great at what they do and there’s no better partner to have in this.”

The hotel will have 121 rooms, 66 of them are the extended stay Candlewood rooms and 65 Avid rooms.

“Extended stay means kitchenettes in every room,” Works said. “So you could come in and treat it like an apartment. Hospital folks are here for three months at a time, it’s a perfect place to stay for traveling nurses, railroaders.”

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the project will benefit the city.

“We’re really happy to see this project get going,” Kelliher said. “It’s going to be great for our community and those that travel by”

Gary Person, president/CEO of North Platte Chamber and Development corporation gave kudos to Mike Works and his company.

“We love the fact that every six months you put a new investment in North Platte,” Person said. “It’s been a record year for lodging revenues in the county, so evidence again, the tourism business trade continues to grow here.”

Person said there is a billion dollars in new economic development projects at the forefront in the development stage.

“We are going to set this community on fire with enthusiasm and projects, excitement and we’re going to grow like crazy for the future,” Person said. “It takes all of us working together to get it done.”

Works said his company owns hotels up and down the interstate as well as across Nebraska.

“We’ve had our eyes on North Platte for quite a while,” Works said. “Honestly, there are a number of land choices here, but we really thought Tad’s location was as good as anybody’s and we knew that Tad had big ideas for the D&N Event Center and for other development on this side.”

The renovations done with Iron Horse Lake by Nebraska Game and Parks will help the development, Works said.

“These little things help a ton that weren’t in the plan at the beginning,” Works said.