Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck

Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week.

Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.

Dunham’s, which plans a grand opening late next week, will be the first new retailer in the 1972 main mall building. It occupies remodeled space that once held shops from just north of Ashley HomeStore to the still-open Buckle near the main entrance.

Works also announced that “Heartland Flats” will be the name of the four-story apartment-retail building under construction since June 2021 as the new showpiece of the old mall property.

“I think right now, any apartments we’re doing are in Nebraska or neighboring states,” Works said in explaining the “Heartland” part of the title.

“Flats,” the typical British name for apartments, “gives us the higher-level appeal we want to portray for our apartments.”

Works said Dial Properties Inc. of Omaha, the mall’s longtime manager and the builder of North Platte’s new west-side Victory Village apartments, will manage Heartland Flats for District 177.

Dial will start taking applications from potential apartment tenants after New Year’s Day, he said. Apartments on the building’s south side will be ready for occupancy in March, with north-side apartments ready in April.

Heartland Flats will offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the building’s top three floors. Works said monthly rents will range from the high $700s to about $1,250, with total living spaces between 600 and 1,200 square feet depending on the unit.

Nebraskaland Tire’s pending move to District 177’s south end, west of Ashley, will clear the way for its longtime home — one of the original outbuildings at “The Mall” — to be torn down.

Works said New Generation Construction of Lincoln plans to start demolishing the old tire store in January. Completion of Heartland Flats’ west exterior will follow once it’s gone in February, he said.

January also will bring the first relocations of the remaining businesses from the mall’s north end, he said. Both GNC and the Buckle will move then into their new locations on the ground level of Heartland Flats’ south side.

Famous Footwear will do likewise in March, with all-new District 177 tenant Bling Glamour by Nicole also opening on the south side, Works said.

As of Jan. 15, he added, Famous, Maurices and Riddle’s Jewelry will be the only businesses left in the old main mall.

The west-side main entrance will reopen then for access to those businesses, with the old northeast entrance and temporary northwest entrance closing for good, Works said.

Bath & Body Works, ticketed for Heartland Flats’ north-side ground floor, will close in the main mall Jan. 15. Works said Maurices and the new Glik’s clothing store will join it in the new building in May or June.

Riddle’s will be last to leave the old main mall when its shared South Dewey Street home with Rib & Chop House is finished, he said. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2023.

Works said he’s still expecting to announce in January the three major tenants that will take over the main mall’s north end once it’s remodeled.

Negotiations also continue for potential Dewey neighbors to Verizon Wireless, Arby’s and the planned Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, he said. Construction of Freddy’s should start in the spring.