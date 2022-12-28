 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Eagle viewing starts Jan. 7 at Kingsley Dam and near Lexington

  • 0
Eagle viewing starts Jan. 7 at Kingsley Dam and near Lexington

More than a dozen American bald eagles perch in trees over the Kingsley Dam spillway outlet in this photo from January 2020. They're watching two seagulls (lower left and lower right) zipping through their realm opposite Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District's eagle viewing shelter at the entrance to Lake Ogallala.

 TODD VON KAMPEN, THE NORTH PLATTE TELEGRAPH

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will open its two free eagle-viewing shelters for the season Jan. 7 at Kingsley Dam and near Lexington.

Both will be open Saturdays and Sundays through February. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT at the shelter near Central’s Kingsley Hydroplant and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the J-2 Hydroplant about 4 miles south of Lexington.

Chances to see eagles are usually better earlier in the day, Central said in a press release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Whether eagles can be seen that day depends on climatic conditions, amounts of ice on the water, the number of eagles wintering in the area and whether the hydroplants are online.

Groups wanting to visit either shelter are encouraged to call ahead. A limited number of binoculars are available there, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.

People are also reading…

The Kingsley shelter is located at 1501 Central District Drive, off Keystone Lake Road below the dam north of Ogallala. J-2 is east of U.S. Highway 283, at the end of County Road 749 near its intersection with County Road 433.

For more information on eagles and viewing opportunities, visit cnppid.com/eagles or call 308-995-8601.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC

OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of Pharmacy’s greatest success stories, has directed […]

The post Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia perform joint military operation drills in the East China Sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News