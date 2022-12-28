Eagle viewing starts Jan. 7 at Kingsley Dam and near Lexington

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will open its two free eagle-viewing shelters for the season Jan. 7 at Kingsley Dam and near Lexington.

Both will be open Saturdays and Sundays through February. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT at the shelter near Central’s Kingsley Hydroplant and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT at the J-2 Hydroplant about 4 miles south of Lexington.

Chances to see eagles are usually better earlier in the day, Central said in a press release.

Whether eagles can be seen that day depends on climatic conditions, amounts of ice on the water, the number of eagles wintering in the area and whether the hydroplants are online.

Groups wanting to visit either shelter are encouraged to call ahead. A limited number of binoculars are available there, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own viewing equipment.

The Kingsley shelter is located at 1501 Central District Drive, off Keystone Lake Road below the dam north of Ogallala. J-2 is east of U.S. Highway 283, at the end of County Road 749 near its intersection with County Road 433.

For more information on eagles and viewing opportunities, visit cnppid.com/eagles or call 308-995-8601.