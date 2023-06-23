Grand Island, NE, June. 22, 2023: Steelcase, a leading furniture manufacturer, has awarded Eakes Office Solutions with the prestigious Platinum status Premier Partner designation for the year 2022. While all Steelcase furniture dealers in the United States and Canada meet high standards for quality and performance, Eakes Office Solutions has distinguished itself as an extraordinary partner. The company has consistently engaged with Steelcase, aligned with their strategies, and delivered exceptional value to its customers and community.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Steelcase Platinum Partner for our furniture division," said Amy Abramson, Furniture Product Manager at Eakes Office Solutions. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as we maintain a diversified portfolio, receive positive feedback from our customers, and actively engage with our communities. It truly takes a village, and we are grateful for the contributions of everyone involved."

This marks the sixth time that Eakes Office Solutions has been named a Steelcase Premier Partner since the introduction of the award in 2012. In addition, Eakes is one of only 43 Authorized Steelcase Dealers in North America to receive this prestigious recognition for the current year.

Eakes Office Solutions continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence and remains a trusted provider of Steelcase furniture solutions. With their unparalleled expertise and customer-centric approach, they are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.

Eakes sells office supplies, furniture and equipment. They have several retail locations in Nebraska, including a store in North Platte, and an online presence.