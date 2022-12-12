Early sign-up for hockey league in North Platte runs through Wednesday

Early sign-up for an instruction non-checking youth and adult hockey leagues in North Platte will run through Dec. 14.

The fee for the leagues, which is scheduled to begin play on Jan. 2, is $150 person and the fee increases by $10 on Dec. 15. The competition is offered through NPIce, Inc. and take place at the temporary ice rink at Centennial Park.

The skate shack arrived at the site late last week and the dasher boards should be in place this week, unless the delivery is pushed back by inclement weather, according to the NP Ice, Inc. Facebook page.

The rink was initially expected to open on Dec. 12 but the lack of dasher boards pushed that date back The rink, located on a flat area, near the baseball concession stand at the park, is expected to open in the final week of December and operate until late February.