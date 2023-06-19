The cause of a Friday fire on the corner of East 10th Street and Chestnut Street is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

North Platte City Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said the alarm for the fire went out to the North Platte Fire Department at around 10 p.m. Friday. When firefighters responded, they found flames in the house’s mud room.

“The first interior crew did an awesome job of knocking down and preventing the fire from spreading to the rest of the house,” McConnell said.

He said there was substantial damage throughout the building. A couple rooms had fire damage, and the rest of the house had smoke damage. Trusses involved had fire damage and will have to be inspected.

The last remaining truck on scene left at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Agencies involved were the North Platte Fire Department, including both professional and volunteer crews; the North Platte Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.