 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023

  • 0
Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023

Easton Corbin, a country music artist, will be the featured performer at next summer’s Lincoln County Fair. He will perform on July 28, 2023 with Jason Mayer of Omaha opening the show. Tickets are currently available on the lincofair.com website.

 Job Vigil

Country music arts Easton Corbin will headline the Lincoln County Fair stage in July. The Lincoln County Ag Society made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary.

“This will be pretty big. I’d say (it has been) at least 10 years since we’ve had a big name at this fair,” Carr said. “We are really excited.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Corbin is a Florida native who boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”

Last year, the board discussed having a concert, and decided to give it a try to see what happens, Carr said. Jason Mayer of Omaha will open for Corbin.

Tickets are $30 each and available at the Lincoln County Fair website at lincofair.com.

People are also reading…

Gates will open at 7 p.m., Mayer will go on at 8 p.m. and Corbin will follow at around 9:30 p.m.

For more information, Carr said to call the Ag Society office at 308-534-8191.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support

LINCOLN — State Sen. Tom Brewer, a decorated military veteran, is back in Ukraine, this time delivering solar Bibles and portable cookstoves to soldiers at the front, while narrowly escaping a missile strike. Two Russian missiles hit about 300 yards on either side of a highway Monday as Brewer’s party was leaving Zaporizhzhia, the site […]

The post Nebraska state senator returns to Ukraine to deliver Bibles, stove, food — and message of support appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News