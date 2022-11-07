Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023

Country music arts Easton Corbin will headline the Lincoln County Fair stage in July. The Lincoln County Ag Society made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary.

“This will be pretty big. I’d say (it has been) at least 10 years since we’ve had a big name at this fair,” Carr said. “We are really excited.

Corbin is a Florida native who boasts two No. 1 singles with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”

Last year, the board discussed having a concert, and decided to give it a try to see what happens, Carr said. Jason Mayer of Omaha will open for Corbin.

Tickets are $30 each and available at the Lincoln County Fair website at lincofair.com.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., Mayer will go on at 8 p.m. and Corbin will follow at around 9:30 p.m.

For more information, Carr said to call the Ag Society office at 308-534-8191.