Eating well, and safe, this summer: Extension educator offers tips, tricks

Summer brings out the opportunity for picnics and grilling, making food safety an important factor in protecting the health of your friends and family.

Brenda Aufdenkamp, an Extension educator at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, teaches classes on food safety throughout the year. She serves a 10-county area and works with elementary through high school students on wellness and food nutrition.

“It’s easy things that you can use to get across the basic message so hopefully they develop healthier habits,” Aufdenkamp said. “Outside of that, the focus that I’ve really taken on is food safety.”

Aufdenkamp offered up some tips for summertime grilling and pinicking to eat healthy and stay safe while doing so.

One of the most important aspects of cooking outdoors is safety, including bringing along a bucket or water jug to douse a fire in case it might get out of hand.

“Another thing is I have a tablecloth on here and I taped it down,” Aufdenkamp said. “If it’s your table on your patio, then soap and water, but if you go somewhere else, I’d recommend some kind of table covering.”

Birds and squirrels often look for scraps and one doesn’t know what they might have left behind. She said an inexpensive tablecloth can be used and then thrown away following the picnic.

“The next thing, when we’re grilling hamburgers, I would tell you to use some kind of a long handled spatula,” Aufdenkamp said.

Keeping cold things cold and hot things hot is of great importance for outdoor cooking.

“If you’re only going to be out here long enough to cook hamburgers, sit down and eat and we’re going to be gone in an hour and a half,” Aufdenkamp said. “The rule is called the 2-hour rule. So you want to keep hot things hot or cold things cold or go from cold to hot or hot to cold within two hours.”

Aufdenkamp recommends a container with ice or to keep food cold in a cooler.

Washing hands is also vital for food safety and bringing along a bucket of water and soap is best. Aufdenkamp said the sanitizer wipes are not nearly as effective as hand washing, but will do in a pinch as long as the directions are followed for the product.

“For food safety, I know I wash my hands before I touch raw meat and then before I touch the cooked meat or touch vegetables so I don’t cross contaminate the vegetables, like a lettuce,” Aufdenkamp said.

Cross contamination can occur when handling raw meat and then working with fresh vegetables without taking the time to wash hands.

“If I bring out the meat and think I’m going to put them on the grill and then toss my salad and cut up some fresh tomatoes for a salad,” Aufdenkamp said, “I would be directly contaminating that lettuce and those tomatoes with the raw juices.”

She said after transferring raw meat to the grill from a plate, it is important to wash that plate or use a clean plate to place the cooked meat on when it is done.

Another important step, she said, is cooking meat to a safe temperature.

“The only way I can tell if the meat is cooked correctly is with a thermometer,” Aufdenkamp said. “You don’t want to cook them to death because the more black and char you get, there are cancer causing agents that come in those real charred points.”

With ground beef, she said the internal temperature needs to reach 155 degrees Fahrenheit as recommended by the United States Department of Agriculture standards.

“USDA is not going to allow me to recommend you eat any kind of meat protein in a rare state,” Aufdenkamp said. “You can go maybe medium rare, which would probably be more like 150 degrees.”

Any kind of poultry, like chicken or turkey, should be cooked to 165 degrees. Pork steaks, pork chops, lamb steak or beef steak can go down to an internal temperature of 145 degrees. “Pork is no more at risk than beef,” Aufdenkamp said.

At the WCREEC, Aufdenkamp and her co-educators are certified and use a national program called “Serve Safe” to teach these summertime tips, as well as many other safety processes to students and professionals.

“There’s a four-hour class that’s intended for food handlers, like restaurant servers, bartenders,” Aufdenkamp said. “There’s an eight-hour course that is for managers and that’s real intense.”

Aufdenkamp gave a shortened version of her classes to a couple of students and two interns at the Extension to demonstrate the basics of food safety when grilling outdoors.

“What I want to focus on is to give tidbits about nutrition and food safety. And for all of us,” Aufdenkamp said, “we’re always reminding of all those things because it’s really tough to keep at the top of your game for food safety.”

She conducts classes throughout the year for professionals involved in the food industry, as well as summertime classes for youth.

“I have four classes that I’ve developed for the summer at nine locations,” Aufdenkamp said. “Those are focused on the 8 to 18 year olds, which are the 4-H population, but it doesn’t mean you have to be a 4-H member to come into those.”

Aufdenkamp said the Extension offers classes and workshops for all types of cooking including baking cookies to home preservation. For more information on the classes offered, visit the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral or send an email to Aufdenkamp at baufdenkamp1@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683.

