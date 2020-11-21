 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Echo School road to be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday
0 comments

Echo School road to be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday

  • 0
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County road crews will be doing shoulder work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday on East Echo School Road south of North Platte.

Temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the day on the county road from U.S. Highway 83 to South Greenwood Road.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible, the county Department of Roads said in a press release.

The Echo School Road-U.S. 83 junction is about 3.3 miles north of the U.S. 83-Nebraska Highway 23 junction north of Wellfleet.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News