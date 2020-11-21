Echo School road to be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday

Lincoln County road crews will be doing shoulder work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday on East Echo School Road south of North Platte.

Temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the day on the county road from U.S. Highway 83 to South Greenwood Road.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible, the county Department of Roads said in a press release.

The Echo School Road-U.S. 83 junction is about 3.3 miles north of the U.S. 83-Nebraska Highway 23 junction north of Wellfleet.