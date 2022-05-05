Edwards Twins cancel May 17 performance at North Platte Community Playhouse

The Edwards Twins from Las Vegas cancelled their performance May 17 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
The Playhouse has been able to refund everyone their money if they paid by credit card and gave their contact information with e-mail and phone number. However, there are about five people who were walk-ins and the Playhouse doesn’t have their contact information.
If you purchased a ticket and haven’t been contacted, call Rajean Shepherd between 1 and 5 p.m., Monday through Fiday, at 308-532-8559 or by email srshepherd@charter.net.
The Edwards Twins did not give an explanation for the explanation, the Playhouse said.