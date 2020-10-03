Effects from the Quality Growth Fund can be seen far and wide in North Platte

The reasons why anybody does anything tend to fade after 10 years, let alone 20.
If you moved or came back to North Platte more recently than that, the city’s Quality Growth Fund — which faces a Nov. 3 public vote on whether to grant it a third decade — might or might not have been on your radar.
It’s how North Platte uses a popular 1991 state law (Legislative Bill 840) to reserve some city sales taxes to help businesses add or save jobs, whether they employ two, 20, 200 or more.
QGF needs residents to again vote “yes” — twice — to continue past the 20th anniversary of the February 2001 election that gave it birth.
Otherwise, the City Council can’t legally chip in to help businesses large and small start up, move to or stay in town, grow or weather crises like 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic.
A “no” vote means out-of-town businesses “will just go down to the next community that has the (LB 840) fund,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“In the first conversation I have when people inquire and reach out to us, they’ll ask (about) it invariably,” he said. “LB 840’s been around 30 years. They know that’s Nebraska’s program.”
Voters will face the same two ballot questions, updated for 2020, as when they founded QGF in 2001 and renewed it in November 2010.
One would keep setting aside part of city sales taxes and using it as state law allows. The other would continue the mechanism that decides when and how QGF gets new money.
Over 20 years, supporters say, QGF has thus aided 475 North Platte and Lincoln County businesses — directly or indirectly — with more than $6 million of reserved sales taxes.
Is North Platte better off for all that?
Look all around, QGF’s backers say.
They point to the employers in the city’s two industrial parks, new homes rising after decades of relative inactivity and initiatives to help North Platte reduce its historic dependence on the Union Pacific Railroad — with cooperation from the railroad itself.
They point as well to the ongoing renaissance in North Platte’s historic downtown, where QGF is helping to refill the buildings and freshen their look to lure new generations of shoppers, tourists and fans of urban living.
They especially point to dozens of small businesses in and even beyond North Platte.
Some got started or were passed down to new owners with help from QGF loans. But when COVID-19 struck last spring, the fund helped 140 small businesses and independent contractors ride out the storm or obtain long-term federal disaster loans.
Of all North Platte’s economic development tools, some small business owners say, QGF has mattered most to them and their peers.
“It’s mainly to help those small people who are trying to get on their feet, get something going,” said Bruce Mendenhall, who saved his job and two others when he bought his Business Telecommunication Systems shop in 2010 with help from a $10,000 QGF loan.
“I want people to realize small businesses can’t exist, cannot open, without the help we get from them,” said Craig Fabik, whose Bible Supplies store has six full- or part-time employees.
Through businesses’ sales, “we give back and reciprocate,” he added.
City Council members, who have the last word on individual applications for QGF money, voted unanimously July 7 to ask voters to keep the fund going through the end of March 2031.
As the 2019-20 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, QGF had $1.74 million in uncommitted funds and a total $4.07 million balance, said city Finance Director Dawn Miller. Council members will consider two more QGF loans Tuesday.
Supporters’ case for renewal can be found at voteyesongrowthnp.com, with a detailed PDF presentation available for download at the top of the homepage by clicking “Get More Info.”
North Platte chamber members are leading and financing the pro-renewal campaign, Person said Sept. 28 at the most recent meeting of the city’s QGF Citizens Review Committee.
He serves as the fund’s day-to-day administrator, a role voters assigned to the chamber’s chief executive after its merger with the former North Platte Development Corp.
It’s the five-member Citizens Review Committee, however, that reviews and refines applications for QGF aid and decides whether to forward them to the council.
Committee members are nominated by the mayor and approved by the council. One must be a chamber board member, with a second representing banking and financial services. The other members are appointed at large.
North Platte waited 10 years after LB 840 became law to take advantage of it, said Person and Bob Phares, North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and the lone Citizens Review Committee charter member still on the panel.
Phares said QGF was conceived after that tardiness nearly kept North Platte from landing the Walmart Distribution Center, one of western Nebraska’s largest economic prizes in the past quarter-century.
The center now employs more than 800 people, while 500 more are employed at Walmart’s North Platte store, Person said.
Walmart committed to the distribution center, dedicated in 2003, before QGF was proposed. But Phares said it took a lot of scrambling for private assistance to find enough to beat out other cities already setting aside tax dollars under LB 840.
“We constantly confronted the incentives other communities were able to do, and we were frustrated because we didn’t have that opportunity,” he said.
Nebraska cities usually set aside some local sales tax dollars under LB 840, Person said. But in 2001, North Platte already had committed its 1.5% sales tax — the city’s largest single revenue source — to support particular city services.
“We didn’t want to create something that would create new tax bills for the community,” Phares added.
So they proposed to put no more than $650,000 a year into QGF — and then only if sales tax revenues grow past an annual “trigger point,” preset by voters to grow only 2% each year.
Except for updating the trigger-point figures for the next 10 years, Person said, the fund would keep working exactly as it has since 2001 if voters agree to keep it going.
But because the Legislature has expanded the scope of LB 840 over the years, Person said, QGF can offer more types of assistance to both existing and incoming employers than in 2001.
It’s because voters have twice before approved QGF, he said, that the city has had the money and authority to help with the COVID-19 emergency, invest in North Platte’s future and preserve the best of its past.
“The neat thing about this type of program is everyone’s got skin in the game,” he said. “You all helped this come about because it was really private dollars being spent in this economy that generated those sales taxes. ...
“I have faith in the citizens of North Platte to understand the importance of this (so) that they’ll turn out and support it.”
