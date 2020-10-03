Effects from the Quality Growth Fund can be seen far and wide in North Platte

“We constantly confronted the incentives other communities were able to do, and we were frustrated because we didn’t have that opportunity,” he said.

Nebraska cities usually set aside some local sales tax dollars under LB 840, Person said. But in 2001, North Platte already had committed its 1.5% sales tax — the city’s largest single revenue source — to support particular city services.

“We didn’t want to create something that would create new tax bills for the community,” Phares added.

So they proposed to put no more than $650,000 a year into QGF — and then only if sales tax revenues grow past an annual “trigger point,” preset by voters to grow only 2% each year.

Except for updating the trigger-point figures for the next 10 years, Person said, the fund would keep working exactly as it has since 2001 if voters agree to keep it going.

But because the Legislature has expanded the scope of LB 840 over the years, Person said, QGF can offer more types of assistance to both existing and incoming employers than in 2001.