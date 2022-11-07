 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eight North Platte High School singers make Nebraska’s All-State Choir

Eight North Platte High School choral students have been named to the 2022 All-State Choir that will perform at the end of the Nebraska Music Education Association’s annual conference/clinic Nov. 18 in Lincoln.

Seniors Carly Purdy (soprano 1) and Joshua San Miguel (bass 2) both made the All-State Choir for the second time, said NPHS vocal music director Leah Purdy.

First-time All-Staters are seniors Breanna Lundgreen (soprano 2) and Jacen Smith (tenor 1); sophomores Marisa Pfeifer (soprano 1), Rebekah Daily (soprano 2) and Phinehas Wiezorek (tenor 1); and freshman Henry Cline (bass 1).

No NPHS band or orchestra members qualified for the All-State Band, All-State Orchestra or All-State Jazz Band. St. Patrick High School had no student musicians qualify for All-State this year.

Interested high school student musicians across Nebraska submit recorded auditions each fall to compete for All-State spots.

The eight NPHS All-State Choir members will rehearse six times during the Nov. 16-18 NMEA conference at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Several high school and college ensembles also are chosen to perform during the conference. The Stapleton High School choir will perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 in Room 119 of UNL’s Westbrook Music Building, next to Kimball Recital Hall.

All-State Choir members will give their final concert 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at UNL’s Lied Center for the Performing Arts, sharing their concert time with the All-State Jazz Band. The All-State Band and All-State Orchestra concerts will follow at 7:30 p.m.

The All-State Choir will be directed by Sandra Snow, professor of choral conducting and music education at Michigan State University.

Guest directors for the other ensembles will be trumpeter Tanya Darby of Seaside, California (All-State Jazz Band); Cynthia Johnston Turner, dean of the music faculty at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario (All-State Band); and Troy Peters, University of Texas at San Antonio orchestra director and resident conductor of the San Antonio Symphony (All-State Orchestra).

