Eighteen nonprofit organizations receive boost from Buffalo Bill Kiwanis

Eighteen local nonprofit agencies received donations from the North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis on Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives of each organization were handed checks for $200 to $250 during the Kiwanis meeting in a conference room at Great Plains Health, according to Kiwanis President Dennis McConnell.

"This is what we do and what the (Kiwanis) are about," McConnell said, "trying to raise funds for other organizations to benefit the community."

The recipients of Tuesday's donations were: Maniouhuta Archery Range, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Gift of Hope, Goodfellow Shoe Fund, the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, L2 for Kids, Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, Salvation Army of North Platte, The Connection Homeless Shelter, North Platte Women's Resource Center, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, Lincoln County CASA, Lincoln County Historical Museum, North Platte Kids Klub, Community Connections, Pasta for Pantries, TeamMates Mentoring Program and Ranshir Revolving Door Rescue Rehab.

"We wish we could give more," McConnell said. "That's something when people see Kiwanians at a fundraiser. They need to keep in mind that we're not just helping the Kiwanis, but also helping other organizations."

McConnell said organizations selected are in line with the Kiwanis mission of "improving the world one child and one community at a time." He said some nonprofits make presentations to the Kiwanis club before the grant decisions are made.

The Ranshir Revolving Door Rescue Rehab, a nonprofit that connects rescued horses with individuals who have experienced trauma, is one of the newer organizations receiving a donation this year.

He said the individual amounts are in line with previous years.

"With the problems with COVID and stuff like that, it might not be as much as we've done in the past," McConnell said. "I think it's more than we did last year, and hopefully the following years it will get to be even more."