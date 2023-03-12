As the La Niña weather pattern weakens and El Niño develops, it could mean the return of wetter conditions this year.

“We have been in a transition period since last fall,” said Al Dutcher, associate state climatologist.

Even a return to average precipitation would be a shift from last year. Generally, long range projections place the center of the 48-state block at equal chances of above or below normal precipitation through October, according to the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That area includes Nebraska.

On average, North Platte receives 1.0 inch of precipitation in March, 2.3 inches of precipitation in April, 3.3 inches in May, 3.5 inches in June, 3.2 in July, 2.6 in August, 1.6 in September and 1.6 in October, according to the National Weather Service, at weather.gov.

There are somewhat elevated chances of above normal temperatures for May through October for western Nebraska, according to NOAA. That is particularly true in late summer and into fall.

“During normal conditions in the Pacific Ocean, trade winds blow west along the equator, taking warm water from South America towards Asia. To replace that warm water, cold water rises from the depths — a process called updwelling,” reads a NOAA ocean service website.

“During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia.” As a result, greater updwelling of cold ocean water pushes the jet stream northward, leading to drought in the southern U.S. and heavy rains in some other areas of the world.

In contrast, during El Niño events, trade winds weaken and warm water is pushed toward the west coast of the Americas. The Pacific jet stream moves south of its neutral position. “With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual,” while the U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast, are wetter than usual, according to the NOAA site.

However, CPC is including the U.S. Northeast in the area with chances of above normal precipitation as we go through the growing season.

As for Nebraska, we have been in “a very active weather pattern lately,” Dutcher said, and “I wouldn’t be shocked if we end winter with a major April snowstorm in the Dakotas into northern Nebraska.”

If wet weather patterns continue, “We may have a more difficult time planting than in the last couple of years,” Dutcher said. There could be some lowland flooding, too, depending on thawing patterns and runoff.