EL program at North Platte Public Schools helping students who speak 18 different languages

Students from all over the world currently represent 18 different languages in North Platte Public Schools, including English.

The English Learners program helps students not only learn the language, but also embark on the education process. The EL staff includes Kelli Sheets, K-6 EL teacher and K-12 district EL coordinator; Darci Holling, 7-12 EL teacher; Mariela Marroquin, K-6 EL teacher and family literacy specialist; Haley Keck, K-6 EL paraprofessional; and Andrew Younghans, 7-12 EL paraprofessional. Sheets, a North Platte native, has been teaching for 11 years and this is her seventh year in EL.

“I feel like we’re growing,” Sheets said. “We have 30 kids as of today that are ready to be tested for next year that put a language other than English on their home language results.”

She said a number of children have moved into the district this year.

“Some of them have even said, ‘we’re here to get settled before the beef plant comes,’” Sheets said, “or ‘we’re here to better ourselves and this is a good opportunity because there’s agriculture work, there’s restaurant work.’”

Some students come into the district without any knowledge of English, and Sheets said her department has come up with creative ideas to teach.

“It used to be that we had Spanish and one or two others,” Sheets said. “We’re up to 18 languages. The kids that we’re seeing move in, we’re still seeing some Spanish speakers, but a lot of them are from other cultures that we were not seeing before the last couple of years.”

Languages include K’iche, Albanian, Tagalog, Chin, Bantu, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish (second most common after English), Vietnamese, English, Hindi, Korean, Filipino, Afrikaans, Pushto, Kikuyu, French and Japanese.

Sheets said people often misunderstand the function of the EL department as translating for students.

“A lot of people think, oh, so you speak all of these languages,” Sheets said. “No, I don’t. I speak some Spanish and I speak English.”

With Spanish, Sheets said the staff could rely on translating, but with 18 languages, that is no longer possible. She said they needed to think outside the box to communicate.

“We needed to rely on the curriculum and the picture support,” Sheets said. “We have to use those tools to relay meaning because we can’t rely on being able to translate.”

The teachers typically start with a sentence frame and give the students picture supports to make a sentence.

“We spend a lot of time doing that and it’s a lot of talking time,” Sheets said. “In most classrooms, the teacher will talk a majority of the time and then the students will do some work.”

In her 30-minute class time, Sheets said, she spends the first seven minutes talking.

“The next 15 minutes is (the students) talking and then they take it to writing at the end,” Sheets said. “So I spend most of the time engaging with them, but they are actually getting the miles on the tongue and getting the language practice.”

At the April 11 school board meeting, Sheets and two members of her staff shared a presentation on the program.

The students progress through various stages of language acquisition: beginning, early intermediate, intermediate, early advanced and advanced.

The program is tailored to the various grade levels.

“We use a newcomer model at the high school,” Sheets said. “Basically what that (entails) is kids who are new to English, they come for Bulldog time, which is that 30 minutes of support with the teacher.”

Those students also get 90 minutes of daily designated English language instruction. At Adams and Madison middle schools, the students receive approximately one hour of designated English instruction daily and most students receive content area support in at least one other course daily.

In the elementary program, which takes place at Jefferson and Washington schools, the students receive 30 minutes of designated English language instruction daily.

Sheets said there is also a parental support program called LEAP that offers adult education.

