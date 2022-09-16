Election lists complete; early voting ballots to be sent out Oct. 3

Two successful petition initiatives and a constitutional amendment advanced by the Legislature will appear alongside federal, state and local candidates on Nebraska’s Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office was finalizing the final federal, state and multicounty candidate lineups Friday, the deadline to certify candidates, offices and issues for the election.

Official candidate lists in Lincoln County remain unchanged, though North Platte’s Ward 4 City Council race and Brady’s Village Board race have each gained an official write-in candidate.

Early voting ballots are scheduled to be sent Oct. 3 to those who have already requested them, according to the state’s official fall 2022 election calendar.

New voter registration forms must be submitted to county election offices by Oct. 21 if done online or mailed or Oct. 28 if delivered in person.

Additional write-in candidates must submit their affidavits by Oct. 28 to be recognized, according to the calendar.

Nebraska voters will decide whether to adopt Initiative 432, which would require a valid photo ID in order to vote, and Initiative 433, which would raise the state’s minimum wage in stages to $15 per hour by 2026.

Also on the ballot is Proposed Amendment No. 1, which would let any local government operating an airport spend money to develop regularly scheduled commercial passenger service there.

State senators voted 47-0 April 12 to send voters Legislative Resolution 283CA, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln.

Friday’s candidate petition deadline came and went without a fourth candidate for governor being added to the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Nebraska Examiner website reported Tuesday that Dave Wright of Neligh, who had announced as a nonpartisan candidate, fell short of gaining enough petition signatures to have his name appear on the ballot.

That leaves the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts a three-person affair. University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who won the May 10 Republican primary, will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian nominee Scott Zimmerman of Omaha.

Former Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly of Lincoln is Pillen’s GOP running mate for lieutenant governor.

Former Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis is running with Blood, while Jason Blumenthal of Omaha is Zimmerman’s running mate.

Robert Borer, who lost to Evnen in a three-way GOP secretary of state primary, has said he’s running for governor as a write-in candidate. Borer, who has questioned the integrity of Nebraska’s elections, has not yet filed an official write-in affidavit.

The state portion of Nebraskans’ Nov. 8 ballots also list judges whom voters must decide whether to retain in office. They must stand for retention within three years of their appointment and every six years after that.

Chief Justice Michael Heavican appears on the Nebraska Supreme Court’s retention ballot, as does John Freudenberg, who represents the high court’s District 6 in western Nebraska.

Frankie Moore of North Platte, who serves District 6 on the Nebraska Court of Appeals, is also up for retention.

Voters in west central Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District will decide whether to retain District Judges Michael Piccolo of North Platte and James Doyle IV of Lexington, as well as County Judges Joel Jay of North Platte, Anne Paine of McCook and Jeffrey Wightman of Lexington.

North Platte’s city ticket has undergone some changes since the May 10 primary, led by the Aug. 16 resignation of Ward 3 City Councilman Jim Carman.

Successor Brian Flanders, who had automatically advanced from the primary with Carman, now stands as the ward’s only official candidate.

In the north-side Ward 4, Nathaniel T. Hawks, 820 W. Sixth St., has filed an affidavit as an official write-in candidate alongside incumbent Councilman Ed Rieker and challenger Tracy Martinez.

Rieker and Martinez automatically advanced from the primary, as did Ward 2 Councilman Ty Lucas and challenger Kelle Dikeman. Council President Jim Nisley remains unopposed for re-election in Ward 1.

City voters also will decide Nov. 8 whether to adopt a special half-cent sales tax to renovate and expand the city recreation complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park. A successful petition drive required the council Aug. 16 to put the tax on the ballot.

All but one of the other races on Lincoln County ballots remain unchanged, including the races for North Platte school board and county offices.

All county candidates who advanced from May’s primary, including Commissioners Kent Weems and Micaela Wuehler, are officially unopposed Nov. 8.

November’s county ballot also includes incumbent Noxious Weed Control board members Anthony Johnson of Sutherland and Lynn Frederick of North Platte. Candidates for that board run only in the general election.

In county Village Board races, Casey P. Miller has filed as an official write-in candidate alongside Matthew Welte and incumbent Arlee Gentry. Village election races also only appear on general election ballots.