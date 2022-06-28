Elwood man discharges gun, injures deputies with a knife during arrest

ELWOOD — An Elwood man allegedly discharged a gun and injured deputies with a knife during his arrest at his Plum Creek Canyon residence.

Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with assault of an officer, a Class 2 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony, and a second subsequent offense of resisting arrest, a Class 3A felony.

Arraignment is set for 9 a.m. July 12 in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Plum Creek Canyon Drive 12C with a search and arrest warrant for Bendler, according to court documents.

Deputies using tactical gear entered the home and found Bendler under a bed sheet, allegedly with a gun in his right hand and a knife in his left, according to court documents.

One of the deputies pinned Bendler’s right arm down using a shield and he allegedly refused several commands to drop the gun and the knife, according to court documents. Bendler discharged the gun several times before it was taken from him.

During the struggle for the knife, Sgt. Edd Albrecht sustained lacerations to different parts of his left hand.

Bendler was tased and after visible weapons were taken from him he was placed into handcuffs and moved to a patrol vehicle. Bendler complained of feeling light headed and had head pain. He was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center.

After being cleared from the hospital, Bendler was transported to the Dawson County Jail.

The search and arrest warrant was obtained after a June 19 incident at the home, Chief Deputy Greg Gilg said.