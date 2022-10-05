Elwood woman charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder

LEXINGTON — An Elwood woman has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after she allegedly tried to arrange the murders with an undercover Nebraska State Patrol investigator.

Valerie Miller, 39, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, both are Class 2 felonies.

Miller faces up to 50 years in prison for each charge, said Judge Jeffrey Wightman at Miller's arraignment Wednesday in Dawson County Court. Miller has requested a court appointed attorney.

Miller’s bail is set at 10% of $500,000. Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman asked for a high bail amount, saying Miller is a dangerous individual.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 11 a.m. Oct. 24.

The investigation began the last week of September when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to court documents, on Monday an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol had been in contact with Miller through a social media app. The investigator made arrangements to meet Miller in the Lexington Walmart parking lot.

The investigator made contact with Miller, where she allegedly asked if he could get her a revolver. When asked why she wanted the weapon, Miller said she wanted several individuals, “not living,” according to court documents.

Miller then attempted to hire the investigator to carry out the murder of two individuals.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Miller drove for approximately two miles, where troopers performed a felony traffic stop. Miller was taken into custody without incident. She has been lodged in Dawson County Jail.